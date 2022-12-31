Saturday Mac riddles 184

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through into the New Year.

1: When Messages came from iChat, with Gatekeeper and the first mini tablet.

2: Time for a rendezvous with a flat-screen CRT for education, but an end to happy Macs.

3: When you had to pay to put your fonts in a folder, and could buy a model 2, 5 and 10.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.