Christmas Mac riddles 183

Here are a special Christmas weekend’s riddles to entertain you through the festivities.

1: A communist Canadian discovered in 1811, according to Jef.

2: Found in a pub gutter, it’s a cooker from Larry and was first with an arm.

3: From Newtown for fine eating, it failed as a console or player.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

Because of the holiday weekend, I’ll post my solutions first thing on Tuesday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.