What has changed in Ventura 13.1?

The update to Ventura 13.1 is substantial, and brings changes in many parts of macOS. In addition to bringing the first release of Apple’s new collaborative diagramming app Freeform, there’s one easily visible improvement: open System Settings > Network and click on the … button at its foot. In that menu, the last options now restore access to Locations.

It has also been rumoured, but not confirmed yet by Apple, that 13.1 is the first release of macOS that supports Rapid Security Responses (RSRs), installation of small security patches in between macOS updates.

Firmware is updated, at least on more recent models. Intel Macs with T2 chips rise to 1916.60.2.0.0 (iBridge: 20.16.2059.0.0,0), while for Apple silicon Macs iBoot is updated to 8419.60.44.

Security release notes are here, and include fixes for several bypasses to privacy protection, five kernel patches, and no less than eight patches to WebKit. There are a total of 33 fixes listed.

Apple’s release notes for Enterprise are here, but I haven’t found any official list of changes for users.

Significant changes to the version and build number of bundled apps include:

Books to version 5.1

Console build increment

Disk Utility to version 22.3, although a quick look doesn’t show what changes there are

FindMy build increment

Font Book build increment

Home build increment

Mail build increment

Maps build increment

Music to version 1.3.2, which apparently brings a karaoke feature Sing

News to version 8.2

Photos build increment

Podcasts build increment

QuickTime Player build increment

Safari to version 16.2 (18614.3.7.1.5)

Shortcuts build increment

Stocks build increment

TV to version 1.3.2

Weather to version 3.2.

There are also changes throughout most folders inside /System/Library. Among the notable are:

Automator PDF actions are updated

Finder to version 13.1

ManagedClient to version 15.1

Siri is updated

Several AMD Radeon kexts are updated

APFS is updated to version 2142.61.2

many public and private frameworks have been updated

Ruby framework is updated to 13.1, which may relate to fixing a vulnerability

QuickLook qlgenerators have mostly been updated.

If you come across known bugs that are fixed in 13.1, please add them as comments below.