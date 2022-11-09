Apple has released Ventura 13.0.1

Apple has just released a security update to macOS Ventura 13.0, bringing it 13.0.1. Downloads for Intel Macs are around 1 GB, and 1.46 GB for Apple silicon models. Although this update completes briskly on M-series Macs, it’s considerably slower on Intel models with a T2 chip.

This addresses two vulnerabilities in libxml2, both of which are remotely executable, although Apple doesn’t remark whether there are reports of either being exploited in the wild yet. The security release notes are here. However, if you have upgraded to Ventura, this looks a compelling update. There’s also no mention of any matching updates to Monterey or Big Sur, yet.

No firmware updates are involved.

There are no significant changes in version or build numbers of bundled apps or /System/Library components on the System volume, consistent with this patching just the vulnerabilities reported.

Hopefully, once Ventura 13.1 has been released, this type of urgent patch will be accomplished using the new Rapid Security Response (RSR) scheme.

Updated at 1945 GMT with details of version and build numbers.