Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 175

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 175. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Roll onto the interior of what used to be your working surface.

Click for a solution

Wallpaper

Roll onto the interior (what wallpaper is) of what used to be your working surface (formerly called the Desktop).

2: Tress partition for screen saver options.

Click for a solution

Lock Screen

Tress (lock of hair) partition (a screen) for screen saver options (what it is).

3: Daily record in securing admission for you as the user.

Click for a solution

Login Password

Daily record (log) in securing admission (password) for you as the user (what it controls). On Touch ID enabled Macs, this appears under the name Touch ID & Password instead.

The common factor

Click for the solution

They’re all new items in Ventura’s System Settings.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.