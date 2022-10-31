SilentKnight 2.2 helps you avoid unintended updates, and copes with failed installs

As I promised yesterday, I have a new version of SilentKnight 2 to address a couple of significant issues. If your Mac is running Catalina or later, I strongly recommend that you update.

The best way to explain how these work is to step through what I did just prior to upgrading my Intel MacBook Pro to Ventura.

When I opened SilentKnight, it was quick to point out how long it has been since I last used that Mac, and offered me a total of six updates, of which two were security data updates that I wanted to install, and two were different macOS updates, including both 12.6.1 and 13.0. Rather than click on the Install all updates button, I reached for the Install Named Update… command in the File menu.

I then tried to install the two security updates in that window, copying and pasting the names provided as Label: in the list of available software. The first of those, XProtectPlistConfigData installed fine, but, as I run a Content Caching server, the second, XProtectPayloads, reported “Error installing updates”, the problem many of us have been suffering from since June.

My Content Caching server runs on an iMac Pro, where SilentKnight was already running. On that Mac, I then used the new Disable CC Server… menu command to turn that service off.

Because the commands to disable and enable the server have to be run as root, I was then prompted to authenticate using my admin user’s password. I returned to the MacBook Pro and clicked on the Install Named Update button again, and that second update was downloaded direct from Apple’s servers and installed fine.

With my fourth and only remaining Mac brought up to date, I then used the Enable CC Server… command on my iMac Pro’s local copy of SilentKnight to restore the service, and clicked on the Check button on the MacBook Pro.

You’ll notice that there are still four updates being offered, but the Install all updates button has vanished.

That’s thanks to a new option in Settings, which disables that button so I don’t mistakenly click it and end up going the whole way to Ventura. If that option is disabled, as shown here, you can still use the Install all updates menu command if you really want, but you won’t accidentally click on the button, which is currently hidden.

There’s one other change, for which you can blame Apple. As Ventura in particular is more fastidious about checking signatures, I’ve now disabled SilentKnight’s own signature check. That should allow it to launch faster, and possibly to work better if it’s run in app translocation.

SilentKnight version 2.2 is now available from here: silentknight202

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I hope you find it improved as a result of these changes.