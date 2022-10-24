Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 174

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 174. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Opening address or tonic to show your slides.

Click for a solution Keynote Opening address (a keynote) or tonic (a musical keynote) to show your slides (what the app does).

2: Government promontory makes a socket for presentation.

Click for a solution (Microsoft) PowerPoint Government (a power) promontory (a point) makes a socket (a powerpoint) for presentation (what the app does).

3: This favourite tree factory included it for six years before death.

Click for a solution AppleWorks This favourite tree (an apple) factory (works) included it for six years before death (the presentation module was added to AppleWorks version 6 in 2001, and lasted until Apple discontinued the product in 2007).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all presentation apps for Macs.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.