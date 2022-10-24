Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 174

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 174. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Opening address or tonic to show your slides.
Keynote
Opening address (a keynote) or tonic (a musical keynote) to show your slides (what the app does).
2: Government promontory makes a socket for presentation.
(Microsoft) PowerPoint
Government (a power) promontory (a point) makes a socket (a powerpoint) for presentation (what the app does).
3: This favourite tree factory included it for six years before death.
AppleWorks
This favourite tree (an apple) factory (works) included it for six years before death (the presentation module was added to AppleWorks version 6 in 2001, and lasted until Apple discontinued the product in 2007).
The common factor
They’re all presentation apps for Macs.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.