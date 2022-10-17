Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 173

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 173. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Vigilant window you have to dismiss.

Click for a solution Alert Vigilant (alert) window you have to dismiss (what you do with an Alert).

2: Symbolic flag slides past at the top right.

Click for a solution Banner Symbolic flag (banner) slides past at the top right (what a notification banner does).

3: Distinctive emblem appears docked in red.

Click for a solution Badge Distinctive emblem (badge) appears docked in red (shown as a red circle on the app’s icon in the Dock).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all interface elements used by macOS Notifications.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.