Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 173

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 173. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Vigilant window you have to dismiss.
Click for a solution
Alert
Vigilant (alert) window you have to dismiss (what you do with an Alert).
2: Symbolic flag slides past at the top right.
Click for a solution
Banner
Symbolic flag (banner) slides past at the top right (what a notification banner does).
3: Distinctive emblem appears docked in red.
Click for a solution
Badge
Distinctive emblem (badge) appears docked in red (shown as a red circle on the app’s icon in the Dock).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They’re all interface elements used by macOS Notifications.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.