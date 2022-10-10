Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 172

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 172. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Practicality of storage in your back for first aid.

Click for a solution Disk Utility Practicality (utility) of storage (a disk) in your back (another disc) for first aid (one of its features).

2: Service repository hidden for compression.

Click for a solution Archive Utility Service (utility) repository (archive) hidden (it’s hidden deep in CoreServices) for compression (what it does).

3: Useful thing for unseen narration and accessibility.

Click for a solution VoiceOver Utility Useful thing (utility) for unseen narration (voice-over) and accessibility (it’s one of the major tools in Accessibility).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all utilities bundled in macOS.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.