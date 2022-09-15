XProCheck 1.1 can now run XProtect Remediator scans on demand

With the introduction of XProCheck, we can now readily check the results of the routine anti-malware scans performed by XProtect Remediator. The one highly desirable thing we haven’t been able to do is run scans on demand. At least, we didn’t know how to. Thanks to Josh’s informative tip, I can reveal how you can do that: locate the XProtect app in /Library/Apple/System/Library/CoreServices and run that. As the app is faceless, you’ll still need to use XProCheck or a substitute to read the scan results, though.

To make this all a bit easier, and integrate it with checking the results of those scans, I have now incorporated this into XProCheck version 1.1. At the click of a button, you can now run each of these scanning components, then check their reports.

The one disadvantage of these manual scans is that they’re run as the current user, and don’t have root privileges. I don’t know whether any of the routine scans are run as root, nor whether that makes any significant difference to their ability to detect or remediate any malware they might find. However, for anyone who finds themselves wanting to check their Mac for malware, this is a great bonus.

XProCheck 1.1 is now available from here: xprocheck11

I’m sure that you’ll let me know whether it works for you.

And thanks to Josh, and to Apple’s security engineers for this superb set of tools.