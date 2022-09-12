Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 168

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 168. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Boys behind the bride who more recently replaced an author.

Click for a solution Pages Boys behind the bride (pages at a wedding) who more recently replaced an author (Pages replaced iBook Author for creating books for Apple’s store).

2: In purpose from a clay house to publication.

Click for a solution Adobe InDesign In purpose (in + design) from a clay house (an adobe, built of unfired clay bricks) to publication (its purpose).

3: Revolutionary Venetian printer created a leaf in classic times.

Click for a solution Aldus PageMaker Revolutionary (it brought the ‘desktop publishing revolution’) Venetian printer (Aldus Manutius, after whom the company was named) created a leaf (page maker) in classic times (introduced for ‘classic’ Macs in 1985).

The common factor

Click for the solution They have all been leading publishing apps on Macs: PageMaker 1985-2004, Adobe InDesign 1999-, Pages 2005-.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.