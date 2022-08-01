Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 162

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 162. Here are my solutions to them.

1: This Norwegian woman from Menlo Park is more than just talk.

Click for a solution Siri This Norwegian woman (it’s a popular name in Norway, usually as a shortened form of Sigrid) from Menlo Park (it originated from work by SRI International in Menlo Park, California) is more than just talk (it does much more than just being a talking virtual assistant).

2: The daughter upstaged and undercut only a year and twelve days later by the first raincoat.

Click for a solution Lisa The daughter (named after Steve Jobs’ daughter Lisa Nicole Brennan) upstaged and undercut only a year and twelve days later by the first raincoat (Lisa was released on 12 January 1983 at a cost of $9995, the first Macintosh followed on 24 January 1984 at a quarter of the cost, $2495).

3: Countess and mathematician gave her name to the language of defence, now a mosquito.

Click for a solution Ada Countess and mathematician gave her name (named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, a mathematician and first programmer) to the language of defence (the language was intended to be used throughout US Department of Defence projects), now a mosquito (a compiler is still available for macOS in FSF GNAT from http://www.getadanow.com).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all named after women.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.