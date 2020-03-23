Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 39

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 39. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Siri

I’m a Norwegian woman (Siri is a popular name among Norwegian women, often short for Sigrid) from Menlo Park (it originated from work by SRI International in Menlo Park, California), always ready to chat (what it does, as a virtual assistant). What am I?

2: Migration Assistant

Wherever you want to move (migrate), I’m here to help (assistant), together with my twin (one runs on the source Mac, the second on the destination). What am I?

3: Who claimed to be the first person to buy a Mac in Europe, became an Apple Master, and wrote a five-volume trilogy? Answer: Douglas Adams (1952-2001).

Douglas Adams wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, which is officially a trilogy but consists of five volumes derived from his original radio series which the BBC started broadcasting in 1978. He claimed to have been the first person to buy a Mac in Europe, and was later made an ‘Apple Master’, a celebrity who advocated Apple products. He also wrote some articles for the UK magazine MacUser, for which I wrote. In 1996, I nearly went to work for Douglas Adams at his Digital Village in London. Wikipedia.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.