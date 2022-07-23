Saturday Mac riddles 161

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Melodies but neither lashes nor lids, born with conserves and still on other systems.

2: The opening for your shots, it collated your images before dying on an island.

3: Eastern lunchbox handled addresses and more until nine years ago.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.