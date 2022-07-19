hoakley Macs, Technology, Updates

Second beta of Viable for virtualising macOS on Apple silicon Macs

I’m pleased to offer the second beta release of my lightweight virtualisation utility Viable. This makes three changes:

  • it adds a new Snap command to the Window menu, which sets a VM window to the same size as the VM’s display resolution;
  • it adds a fourth display size option, for 1400 x 875, to help with smaller notebook displays;
  • it starts handling more errors using messages rather than crashing out.

In the next version, I will be addressing further situations where Viable currently crashes itself out rather than handling the error better.

To run Viable, you must have:

  • an Apple silicon Mac; it won’t run on any Intel model;
  • macOS Monterey 12.4 or later;
  • virtual machines built with macOS Monterey or Ventura, which Viable will build for you.

I have updated its ReadMe file and Help window to explain how you can use it to run Ventura betas.

Current features include:

  • configurable CPU core count, memory, display resolution (choice of four);
  • multiple concurrent VMs; given sufficient host resources, you can run at least two VMs at once;
  • support for most devices, including accelerated graphics, NAT networking, pointing devices (mouse, trackpad, with full support over Universal Control), keyboard, audio, entropy (random number generation);
  • Rosetta 2, allowing you to run Intel apps within a VM.

Viable 1.0.1 (beta 2) is now available from here: viable1b2

Happy virtualising!