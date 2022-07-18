Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 160

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 160. Here are my solutions to them.

1: For 21 glorious years, it was me with a few whales bringing you music.

Click for a solution iPod For 21 glorious years (2001-2022), it was me (I) with a few whales (a pod) bringing you music (what an iPod did).

2: Pioneering physicist put email on a small block of paper in the nineties.

Click for a solution MessagePad Pioneering physicist (Isaac Newton) put email (message) on a small block of paper (a pad) in the nineties (1993-98).

3: Irrational number of master’s assistants was first with a keyboard and ARM.

Click for a solution eMate Irrational number (e = 2.718…) of master’s assistants (mates) was first with a keyboard and ARM (the first Apple product with a built-in keyboard and an ARM chip, in 1997-98).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all pioneering mobile devices.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.