silnite version 7 supports Ventura, M2 Macs, XProtect Remediator and fixes bugs

I hope you find SilentKnight a useful utility for checking for security updates and generally keeping a watchful eye on your Mac. For those who prefer, I also wrote a command tool which performs the same functions in Terminal, so making it easier to use across networks of Macs, and in automation. silnite 6 has some bugs in the way that it reports iBoot versions for Apple silicon Macs, and needed support for the changes we’ve been through this year, and the coming of Ventura.

Version 7 now fixes those issues on Apple silicon models, adds support for the new M2 Macs which are starting to ship now, is fully compatible with the current beta of macOS 13 Ventura, and adds support for checking and reporting the new macOS security tool, XProtect Remediator. It comes fully notarized for your convenience, in a handy Installer package, with extensive documentation.

It supports two forms of output: readable text much like the reports you can get from SilentKnight, and in JSONised XML for machine processing. Here’s an example of its basic text output:

Mac model Mac13,1

iBoot version found 7459.121.3

XProtect 2160

XProtect Remediator 62

Gatekeeper 94, 8.0

MRT 1.93

TCC 150.19

KEXT 17.0.0

Apple Silicon Security:

🍏 Secure Boot: Full Security

🍏 System Integrity Protection: Enabled

🍏 Signed System Volume: Enabled

🍏 Kernel CTRR: Enabled

🍏 Boot Arguments Filtering: Enabled

🍏 Allow All Kernel Extensions: No

User Approved Privileged MDM Operations: No

DEP Approved Privileged MDM Operations: No

✅ XProtect assessments enabled

✅ FileVault is On.

No update available.

macOS Version 12.4 (Build 21F79)

XProtect 2022-06-10 11:51:24 +0000 : 2160

XProtect Remediator 2022-06-17 05:24:51 +0000 : 62

MRT 2022-04-30 16:25:57 +0000 : 1.93

And here’s a full XML report:

{

ASSecstatus = (

"Controller:",

" Model Identifier: Mac13,1",

" Firmware Version: iBoot-7459.121.3",

" Boot UUID: 370A9304-ECFD-4D96-B0D4-4291782E8956",

" Boot Policy: ",

" Secure Boot: Full Security",

" System Integrity Protection: Enabled",

" Signed System Volume: Enabled",

" Kernel CTRR: Enabled",

" Boot Arguments Filtering: Enabled",

" Allow All Kernel Extensions: No",

" User Approved Privileged MDM Operations: No",

" DEP Approved Privileged MDM Operations: No"

);

FileVault = 1;

GatekeeperDEE = "8.0";

GatekeeperDEV = "8.0";

GatekeeperE = 181;

GatekeeperV = 94;

KEXTE = "17.0.0";

KEXTV = "17.0.0";

MRTE = "1.93";

MRTUpdate = "2022-04-30 16:25:57 +0000";

MRTV = "1.93";

MRTVer = "1.93";

MacModel = "Mac13,1";

TCCE = "150.19";

TCCV = "150.19";

UpdateWaiting = 0;

XPremE = 62;

XPremV = 62;

XPro = 1;

XProtectE = 2160;

XProtectV = 2160;

XpremUpdate = "2022-06-17 05:24:51 +0000";

XpremVer = 62;

XproUpdate = "2022-06-10 11:51:24 +0000";

XproVer = 2160;

iBootE = "7459.121.3";

iBootV = "7459.121.3";

macOS = "Version 12.4 (Build 21F79)";

}

silnite version 7 is now available from here: silnite7

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

Much to my surprise, it has proved even more popular than SilentKnight.