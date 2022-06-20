Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 156

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 156. Here are my solutions to them.

1: First person waterproof coat has been the one-piece desktop for 24 years now.

Click for a solution iMac First person (I) waterproof coat (mac) has been the one-piece desktop (what an iMac is) for 24 years now (first shipped in 1998).

2: Me again with a case for peas brought you tracks and more until last month.

Click for a solution iPod Me again (I) with a case for peas (pod) brought you tracks and more (what an iPod does) until last month (the final iPod model was discontinued on 10 May 2022).

3: Seeing you for iChat, I keep reappearing elsewhere after I died around 15 years ago.

Click for a solution iSight Seeing (eyesight) you for iChat (what you used the iSight camera for), I keep reappearing elsewhere (Apple has reused the name repeatedly for other cameras) after I died around 15 years ago (discontinued at the end of 2006, but sold until 2008).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all Apple hardware with the initial letter i.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.