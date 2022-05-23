Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 152

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 152. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Cursive handwriting on a fruit is nearly thirty years old and still going strong.
AppleScript
Cursive handwriting (script) on a fruit (apple) is nearly thirty years old (first released in 1993) and still going strong (it’s still used in Monterey).
2: Fast in the air, I’m nearly eight, but was conceived four years earlier.
Swift
Fast (swift) in the air (the bird), I’m nearly eight (released on 2 June 2014 at WWDC), but was conceived four years earlier (by Chris Lattner in July 2010).
3: Designed by Dan for Bill’s stack of cards, I was the inspiration for others.
HyperTalk
Designed by Dan (Winkler, in 1987) for Bill’s stack of cards (HyperCard, created by Bill Atkinson after an LSD trip), I was the inspiration for others (including JavaScript and AppleScript).
The common factor
They’re all programming languages developed for the Mac.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.