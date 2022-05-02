Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 149

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 149. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A rumble to secure the fastest port.

Click for a solution Thunderbolt A rumble (thunder) to secure (bolt) the fastest port (Thunderbolt 4 currently is).

2: Blaze on the line was first for cameras.

Click for a solution FireWire Blaze (fire) on the line (wire) was first for cameras (initially it was most widely supported by digital video cameras).

3: Sounds seedy, sounds speedy, but gone before the millennium.

Click for a solution SCSI Sounds seedy (the word ‘scuzzy’ means seedy), sounds speedy (it was fast, and was the first bus to connect CD drives to Macs), but gone before the millennium (it was discontinued from Macs in 1999).

The common factor

Click for the solution These are all external bus connections on Macs.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.