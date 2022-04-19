hoakley General, Macs, Painting, Technology

Colour Notes 1: Red and green should never be seen

Johann Friedrich Overbeck (1789–1869), Italia and Germania (Sulamith and Maria) (1828), oil on canvas, 94 × 104 cm, Neue Pinakothek, Munich. Wikimedia Commons.

My grandmother, who would have been well over a hundred years old by now, always told us when she saw another woman wearing red and green together: ‘red and green should never be seen’. It was part of the folklore of women’s fashion during the first half of the twentieth century, yet in the previous century, this colour combination was supposedly a radical new formula of the French Impressionists. This article looks at the history and psychophysics of what are often referred to as complementary or harmonious colours.

In fact, combinations of red and green have long been popular and successful in visual art.

Mosaic of Theodora – Basilica of San Vitale (built A.D. 547), Italy. UNESCO World heritage site. By Petar Milošević, via Wikimedia Commons.

My oldest example comes in this exquisite Mosaic of Theodora in the Basilica of San Vitale, which was built in 547 CE, thirteen hundred years before French Impressionism.

Unknown, Altar Frontal (fully reconstructed) (c 1275-1300), oil on pine panel, 98.5 x 160 cm, Tingelstad I, Tingelstad, Norway. Photo by Mårten Teigen, Den Fargerike Middelalderen blog, by Kaja Kollandsrud, https://kollandsrud.wordpress.com/2012/06/14/frontalet-fra-tingelstad-i-rekonstruert-i-all-sin-herlighet/

The earliest known and dated painting using drying oils as the binder is that of the altar frontal at Tingelstad in Norway, which was created in about 1275-1300. This reconstruction reveals its extensive use of red and green in combination, including in the clothing of the Virgin Mary.

Fra Bartolomeo (1472–1517), The Nativity (1504-07), oil on panel, 34 x 24.5 cm, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.

Red and green regular appear in paintings of the Holy Family, in this case for the clothing of both Joseph and the Virgin Mary, in Fra Bartolomeo’s Nativity from 1504-07.

Raphael (Rafael Sanzio de Urbino) (1483–1520), Madonna della Sedia (Seated Madonna with the Child on her Lap and the Young Saint John) (1513-14), oil on panel, diameter 71 cm, Palazzo Pitti, Florence, Italy. Wikimedia Commons.

Raphael’s Madonna della Sedia (Madonna of the Chair), from 1513-14, again dresses the Virgin Mary in red and green.

Johann Friedrich Overbeck (1789–1869), Italia and Germania (Sulamith and Maria) (1828), oil on canvas, 94 × 104 cm, Neue Pinakothek, Munich. Wikimedia Commons.

Closer still to the dawn of Impressionism, Johann Overbeck’s painting of Italia and Germania from 1828 successfully combines the two colours. By that time, Goethe had expressed his view of ‘colour harmony’, in which harmonious colours were those on opposite sides of his colour circle. According to that, red and green were indeed harmonious; I don’t know whether Goethe’s theory influenced Overbeck’s choice of colours.

Charles Blanc (1813-1882), Colour Star (c 1867), recreated by Al2. Image by Al2, via Wikimedia Commons.

Colour wheels, circles and polygons had become increasingly popular among those trying to explain the phenomena of colour vision. The example above was used by the artist Charles Blanc (1813-1882) in about 1867 in his educational books for artists. The main problem with these is that the positions of colours are entirely arbitrary, and lack any physical or physiological basis. The fact that red and green were often positioned opposite one another, hence were deemed harmonious, had no independent evidence, so was self-fulfilling.

A computer colour wheel, showing changing hue, chroma, and lightness, but not the range of lightness for different combinations of hue and chroma.
Indeed, if you look at its modern equivalent, the macOS Colour Picker, red isn’t opposite green, but cyan. Being principally for the additive colours of illuminants – rather than that for the subtractive colours of colourants – red and green shouldn’t be diametrically opposite.

Viewed on the more conceptually tricky CIE 1931 x-y colour space, complementary colours appear opposite one another on the inner triangle used to define standard colourspaces such as sRGB.

A CIE 1931 colour space chromaticity diagram using xyz co-ordinates, with a device gamut shown by the triangle.
Nevertheless, artists of the late nineteenth century pressed on with theories of colour harmony.

pissarrohaymaking
Camille Pissarro (1830–1903), Haymaking, Éragny (1887), oil on canvas, 50 x 66 cm, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Wikimedia Commons.

In the summer of 1887, Pissarro worked on this strongly Divisionist painting of Haymaking, Éragny. Throughout his many fine brushstrokes are shades of red intermingled with shades of green.

By this time, neurophysiological understanding of colour vision was developing, thanks to the research and writing of Hermann von Helmholtz (1821-1894). Sensors in the retina of the eyes responded to different frequencies of light, originally considered to be the additive primary colours of red, green and blue, in the Trichromatic Theory of vision. So why should red and green appear in any way harmonious?

It was one of von Helmholtz’s scientific adversaries, Ewald Hering (1834-1918), who proposed the solution in his Opponent Colours Theory. This simple system might account for the sensors, although they’re now referred to as short, medium and long (S, M and L) wavelength rather than by colour, but it doesn’t consider how those signals are processed thereafter.

Subsequent and even more painstaking research has shown that our colour processing has specific interactions responsible for the harmony of red and green. The cones which are most sensitive to red tend to suppress nearby cones which are most sensitive to green light, and the other way around, in what’s known as centre-surround antagonistic receptive fields. Nervous signals from those cones interact in the first part of the brain that they come to, known as the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN). There, the signals from the three different types of cones are summed to produce an achromatic signal, and two differenced signals are also produced. One of these is a red-green signal, the result of L – M + S, the other a yellow-blue signal from L + M – S.

So we actually see two colour harmonies, red-green and yellow-blue, which are programmed into our visual processing system. Not that that is any indication of whether those harmonies should be seen together in women’s fashion.