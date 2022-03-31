Apple has released Monterey 12.3.1 update

Apple has just released the update to macOS Monterey 12.3.1, although this may not be accessible to all Mac users yet. It claims to address two issues: for Mac mini 2018 systems, it ensures that a USB-C or Thunderbolt display used as a second display turns on properly, and it fixes an incompatibility between some Beats headphones and other Bluetooth devices such as game controllers, which may disconnect after playing audio through the headphones.

There are two security fixes included in this update, detailed here. One affects AppleAVD, the other Intel Graphics Drivers. Apple remarks that it’s aware of reports that both vulnerabilities have been actively exploited. These make this an urgent update for all Monterey users.

This update is around 1.83 GB on Intel Macs and 2.22 GB for M1 models, and is now available in Europe as well as North America.

There’s no sign of any accompanying security updates to Big Sur or Catalina.

I will post further details here as soon as I know them.

Thanks to Mr. Macintosh for alerting us to this update.

Last updated 2037 GMT 31 March 2022.