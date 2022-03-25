hoakley General, Life, Painting

Paintings of the Hutsuls in the Carpathians

Kazimierz Sichulski (1879–1942), Hutsul Wedding (1909), media and dimensions not known, Masovian Museum, Płock, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

If you think Ukraine consists largely of steppe and broad rivers, consider the Carpathian Mountains, whose eastern peaks reach into western Ukraine. Like most mountainous regions, they have smaller ethnic groups, in this case the Hutsul people, who became popular subjects for artists during the end of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, when they were ‘discovered’ by several mainly Polish painters. This article shows some of their paintings.

Perhaps the best-known artist to paint Hutsuls is Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), who was an Armenian (name Թեոդոր Աքսենտովիչ), born in Braşov, then in Hungary but now in Romania. He trained initially at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich, Germany, between 1879-82, then moved to Paris to study under Carolus-Duran and others until the early 1890s. His multi-national background and training was by no means unusual among artists in central and eastern Europe.

At the end of his training in Munich, Axentowicz paid his first visit to the Hutsuls, and seems to have returned to the Carpathians on several subsequent occasions.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), Pogrzeb huculski (Hutsul Funeral) (1882), oil on canvas, 86 x 115 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

His oil painting of a Hutsul Funeral from 1882 shows the people in the rigours of winter, the coffin being towed on a sledge behind a cart, and the mourners clutching candles as they make their way through the snow to the stave church in the distance.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), Kołomyjka, Oberek Taniec ludowy przed domem (Oberek Folk Dance in Front of a House) (1895), oil on canvas, 85 x 112.5 cm, Muzeum Narodowe w Warszawie, Warsaw, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

The title of this painting of folk dancing is confusing. Although it names this dance as the Oberek, the second most popular Polish folk dance after the polka, the first word makes it clear that this is what’s now known as kolomyika (Ukrainian: кoлoмийкa). That’s the combination of a fast and vigorous folk dance with music and rhymed verse. It originated in the Hutsul town of Kolomyia in Ukraine, but has also become popular in north-eastern Slovenia and parts of Poland. Note how most of the dancers are barefoot.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), The Feast of Theophany (Blessing of Water) (1895), oil on canvas, 150 x 225 cm, Muzeum Narodowe w Warszawie, Warsaw, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

You’ll see this painting of The Feast of Theophany or Blessing of Water from 1895 under various names, but as far as I can establish this shows a Hutsul celebration of the baptism of Christ early in the New Year.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), Ruthenian Girl (c 1895), oil on oak wood, 38 x 28.5 cm, Muzeum Narodowe w Warszawie, Warsaw, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

Axentowicz’s painting of a Ruthenian Girl from about 1895 uses a term which harks back to mediaeval times, when it was applied generally to East Slavic peoples, but later became used more specifically of those from Ukraine, before it was replaced by Ukrainian.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), Święcenie około (Blessing) (c 1899), oil on cardboard, dimensions and location not known. Image by Ablakok, via Wikimedia Commons.

Blessing (c 1899) is also set deep in Hutsul country, with the priest apparently blessing the food brought to him by the women of the village. In the left foreground is a splendid plaited loaf or pie dish, behind which stand the men. In the distance, someone is trudging up carrying a load of kindling.

Teodor Axentowicz (1859–1938), Dziewczyna z gromnicą (Girl with a Candlestick) (date not known), oil, 32 x 24 cm, Muzeum Sztuki w Łodzi, Łódź, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

Axentowicz’s undated Girl with a Candlestick shows a young Hutsul woman holding a candle to be blessed, as she makes her way through the snow on Candlemas Day, which takes place after Theophany and concludes the Christmas season.

Stanislaw Debicki (1866-1929), Spinsters (1889), oil on canvas, 32 x 20.5 cm, National Museum, Wroclaw, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

Stanislaw Debicki (1866-1929) was another visitor to the Carpathians, where he painted Spinsters (1889), showing two Hutsul women spinning during the summer. Judging by the young child, neither is a spinster in the sense of being unmarried.

Juliusz Zuber (1861-1910), Red Shoe (1890), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Red Shoe, painted in 1890 by Juliusz Zuber (1861-1910), shows an itinerant salesman trying to interest two young Hutsul women in a pair of red shoes.

Juliusz Kossak (1824–1899), Hutsul Travelling (1892), watercolour on paper, dimensions and location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Juliusz Kossak (1824–1899) painted watercolours to be used as illustrations, including this scene of two Hutsul Travelling (1892) in rugged terrain. The woman is so skilled at spinning that she’s able to work while riding in the mountains.

My final artist is Kazimierz Sichulski (1879–1942), whom I will examine in more detail in a future article. He was born in Lviv, in Ukraine, the son of a railway engineer, and first studied law at the University of Lviv. He went on to the Kraków Academy of Fine Arts in Poland, and while a student there in 1905 he visited the Hutsuls and became fascinated in their culture. These paintings of his were each made in 1909.

Kazimierz Sichulski (1879–1942), Hutsul Wedding (1909), media and dimensions not known, Masovian Museum, Płock, Poland. Wikimedia Commons.

Hutsul Wedding shows a wedding party making their way through the snow in their traditional dress.

Kazimierz Sichulski (1879–1942), The Hutsul Madonna (left panel) (1909), tempera and pastel on paper laid on canvas, 167 x 270 cm (overall), Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna, Austria. Wikimedia Commons.

Sichulski painted some triptychs which appear to contain mosaics, although they only use conventional paint. Above is the left panel from The Hutsul Madonna, and below is its centre panel.

Kazimierz Sichulski (1879–1942), The Hutsul Madonna (centre panel) (1909), tempera and pastel on paper laid on canvas, 167 x 270 cm (overall), Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna, Austria. Wikimedia Commons.

There are currently around twenty-five thousand Hutsuls, of whom over twenty thousand live in Ukraine. The town of Kolomyia in Ukraine has two museums devoted to Hutsul culture and art.