Apple has released Monterey 12.3, Big Sur 11.6.5 and Catalina SU 2022-003

Apple has just released the update to macOS Monterey version 12.3, the security update to Big Sur 11.6.5, and Catalina Security Update 2022-003. Monterey 12.3 is a large update, at around 5.3 GB for M1 models and 4.9 GB for Intel models (your download size may vary, of course).

Monterey 12.3 includes a beta-release of Universal Control, spatial audio for M1 Macs with supported AirPods, additional emoji, improvements to the Podcasts app, Visual Look Up which recognises art, landmarks and more, web page translation for Italian and Traditional Chinese, improvements in Shortcuts for Reminders, and improved accuracy in battery capacity readings.

Bug fixes include News widgets in Today View, distorted audio in TV, and fixes in Photos albums. There’s no mention of any fix to the memory leak in Finder’s Find, though.

There are 45 security fixes, detailed here, including four in AppleScript, and five in the kernel. Apple doesn’t remark that any are known to have been exploited in the wild, though. Security release notes for the other updates are here for 11.6.5, and here for Catalina.

There are firmware updates for all Intel models with T2 chips, for iMac19,1 and iMac19,2, and all M1 series Macs.

Later this evening I will publish a detailed account of significant updates found in 12.3.

Last updated 1945 GMT 14 March 2022. Thanks to Pico for information about non-T2 Intel Mac firmware updates.