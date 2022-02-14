Apple has released Big Sur 11.6.4 and Catalina Security Update 2022-002

Apple has today released two security updates, bringing Big Sur to version 11.6.4, and Catalina Security Update 2022-002. Although Apple states that these “improve the security” of those old versions of macOS, it also states for each that “this update has no published CVE entries”, suggesting that it isn’t going to reveal what has been fixed for a little while to come.

As usual, the Big Sur update is available via Software Update, and Catalina SU 2022-002 there or, in due course, in a standalone installer package.

