Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 137

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 137. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A trip for big game with Alexander, I’ve been on every Mac for nearly 19 years.

Click for a solution Safari A trip for big game (a safari) with Alexander (its first internal name, also Freedom), I’ve been on every Mac for nearly 19 years (it was first bundled with OS X 10.3 in 2003).

2: For some, they could be Republicans, for others a wicket, or notes. What am I?

Click for a solution Stickies For some, they could be Republicans (a slang term for members of the Official IRA or Sinn Fein), for others a wicket (a ‘sticky wicket’, derived from cricket), or notes (the software equivalent of ‘PostIt’ notes). What am I?

3: Thinly dispersed rasp omits voids to save space.

Click for a solution sparse file Thinly dispersed (sparse) rasp (a coarse file) omits voids to save space (a sparse file in APFS saves only non-empty data to achieve large savings in file size).

The common factor

Click for the answer Initial letter S

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.