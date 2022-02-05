Saturday Mac riddles 137

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: A trip for big game with Alexander, I’ve been on every Mac for nearly 19 years.

2: For some, they could be Republicans, for others a wicket, or notes. What am I?

3: Thinly dispersed rasp omits voids to save space.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I will post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.