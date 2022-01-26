What has changed in Monterey 12.2?

macOS Monterey 12.2 is of modest size, relative to updates in recent years, at 2-2.8 GB, depending on model. This article details many of the changes that it brings.

Firmware updates are installed for most if not all models. For Intel Macs with T2 chips, this takes them to 1715.81.2.0.0 (iBridge: 19.16.10744.0.0,0), and for M1 Macs it updates the iBoot version to 7429.81.3.

Security fixes listed by Apple are surprisingly few, a total of 13, including one in the kernel and some in WebKit. Sometimes Apple adds more notes in the weeks following an update, so don’t be surprised if that number grows. They’re listed here.

Apple doesn’t appear to have provided any details for users of issues addressed or improvements in 12.2. Its list of fixes for enterprise users includes:

fixed a bug preventing searching mail in Microsoft Outlook;

fixed a bug opening websites while using an authenticated proxy with a Network Extension;

fixed a bug in which Network Extensions could lose connectivity after prolonged use.

Initial quick testing unfortunately demonstrates that one major bug in 12.0.1 and 12.1 hasn’t been fixed: the Finder still leaks memory badly when its Find feature is used. This doesn’t appear to have even been reduced. A more minor bug also persists, in the Bluetooth menu item. That is still unable to show charge levels of peripherals such as Apple keyboards and trackpads while they’re charging, so doesn’t tell you when charging is complete.

Changes in bundled apps include:

Home, build increment

Mail, build increment

Maps, build increment

Music, version change from 1.2.1 to 1.2.2

News, version change from 7.2 to 7.2.1

Photos, build increment

Podcasts, build increment

Shortcuts, build increment

Stocks, version change from 4.2 to 4.2.1

TV, version change from 1.2.1 to 1.2.2

Migration Assistant, version change from 12.1 to 12.2

VoiceOver Utilitu, build increment.

Safari goes from 15.2 (17612.3.6.1.6) to 15.3 (17612.4.9.1.5).

Apple doesn’t appear to provide any information on bugs fixed or new features added which relate to those apps whose version numbers have changed. It’s also presumed that Universal Control, originally announced for release in the first version of Monterey, is still expected in macOS 12.3 or beyond.

Changes in the System Library include:

Control Center, build increment

Problem Reporter, build increment

Siri, to version 3103.5.1.4.1

AGX kernel extensions, version increase

AMDRadeon kernel extensions, version increase

AppleEmbeddedAudio kernel extension, version increase

AppleIntelGraphics kernel extensions, version increase

APFS (including its kernel extension) updated from 1933.61.1 to version 1933.80.3

AppKit, CloudKit, JavaScriptCore, Metal, OpenGL, QuartzCore, Ruby, SwiftUI, WebKit and many other frameworks updated

Speech preference pane, version increase

A great many private frameworks have been updated

Mail’s Spotlight mdimporter has a build increment.

If you notice any significant fixes or changes from 12.1, please describe them in a comment.