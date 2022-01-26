Apple has released Monterey 12.2, Big Sur 11.6.3 and Catalina SU updates

Apple has just released updates to Monterey and Big Sur, bringing them to 12.2 and 11.6.3 respectively, and Security Update 2022-001 for Catalina too. Although slightly slow to appear on the update servers in some parts of the world, they should now be generally available.

The update to Monterey 12.2 is around 2.75 GB for M1 Macs, and 2.4 GB for Intel models. Your mileage may vary, as might the size shown during the download itself.

Details of security fixes in macOS 12.2 are given here. They include one kernel vulnerability, and total 13. The list for macOS 11.6.3 includes seven vulnerabilities, one of which affects TCC. For Catalina there are just five.

These updates bring firmware updates for most if not all models. T2 firmware is updated to 1715.81.2.0.0 (iBridge: 19.16.10744.0.0,0), and for M1 Macs iBoot goes to 7429.81.3. I will update the data used by SilentKnight, and the pages of firmware versions here, over the next day or so.

There’s one big disappointment: initial testing demonstrates that 12.2 doesn’t stop the memory leak in the Finder’s Find feature. Nor does is address the missing charge information when recharging Bluetooth peripherals.

I will post full details on what has been updated later tonight.

Last updated at 2005 UTC 26 January 2022.