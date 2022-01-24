hoakley General, Macs, Technology

Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 135

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 135. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Concerning the nearer waterproof coat, it’s got the serial number.

Click for a solution

About This Mac

Concerning (about) the nearer (this) waterproof coat (mac), it’s got the serial number (the About This Mac dialog contains that).

2: One display between two, or two displays on one.

Click for a solution

Screen Sharing

One display between two (sharing a screen), or two displays on one (what Screen Sharing does).

3: Is this your internet supplier? I hope not, as it can’t even ping now.

Click for a solution

Network Utility

Is this your internet supplier (a network utility)? I hope not, as it can’t even ping now (sadly it’s no longer functional, and doesn’t even offer the ability to Ping).

The common factor

Click for the answer

location

All three are apps in the /System/Library/CoreServices/Applications folder.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.