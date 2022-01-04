Landscape Composition: 0 Artists and contents

Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918), Rhythmic Landscape on Lake Geneva (1908), oil on canvas, 67 x 91 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

This article lists the contents of those in this series on the composition of landscape paintings. After those is an index of artists whose paintings are included in articles.

A broad overview: 1 Introduction

From Giorgione’s Tempest (c 1504-8) to Pieter Brueghel the Elder (1526/30-69), early innovation in northern Europe: 2 Beginnings

Karel van Mander’s Foundation of the Noble Free Art of Painting (Den Grondt der edel vry Schilder-Const) (1604): 3 Poussin’s modes

From Pieter Brueghel the Elder to the skyscapes of the Dutch Golden Age: 4 Dutch Horizons

From Paul Bril through Claude Lorrain to the oil sketches of Valenciennes: 5 Real landscapes

From Thomas Gainsborough to John Constable: 6 Constable not copying

JMW Turner: 7 Turner’s revolution

Corot and Impressionists: 8 Tearing the book up with trees

Different views of Piazza San Marco, Venice: 9 One piazza, eight views

Optical projections, from panoramas to telescopes: 10 Through a lens

Reducing detail during the nineteenth century: 11 Reduction

Direction of light, and shadows: 12 Directing light

Figures and staffage: 13 Little people

14 Nocturnes

15 Rhythm

16 Reflections

17 A short history

Index of artists whose paintings are represented in the series. The numbers given refer to the article numbers above.

Albrecht Altdorfer (1480–1538): 2, 17

Jules Bastien-Lepage (1848–1884): 10

Gerrit Adriaensz Berckheyde (1638-1698): 12

Richard Parkes Bonington (1802-28): 9

Hans Andersen Brendekilde (1857–1942): 10

Paul Bril (c 1553/4–1626): 5

Pieter Brueghel the Elder (1526/30-69): 2, 4, 13

Eugène Burnand (1850–1921): 10

Gustave Caillebotte (1848–1894): 10

Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal) (1697–1768): 9, 13

Paul Cézanne (1839–1906): 8, 11, 12, 16

Frederic Edwin Church (1826-1900): 13

John Constable (1776–1837): 6, 12

Colin Campbell Cooper (1856–1937): 13

Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796–1875): 8

Aelbert Cuyp (1620–1691): 14

Johan Christian Dahl (1788–1857): 14

Albrecht Dürer (1471–1528): 2, 16, 17

Thomas Fearnley (1802–1842): 13

Thomas Gainsborough (1727–1788): 6

Jean-Léon Gérôme (1824–1904): 10

Giorgione (1477–1510): 2, 13, 17

Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890): 8, 14

Jan Josefsz. van Goyen (1596-1656): 4

John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836–1893): 14

Francesco Guardi (1712-1793): 9

Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918): 11, 15, 16

Eugène Jansson (1862–1915): 14

Johan Barthold Jongkind (1819-1891): 14

Gustav Klimt (1862–1918): 10, 16

Claude Lorrain (1604/5–1682): 5, 12, 17

Giovanni Battista Lusieri (1755-1821): 10, 17

Michele Marieschi (1696–1743): 9

Willard Metcalf (1858–1925): 14

Claude Monet (1840-1926): 8, 11, 15, 16, 17

Paul Nash (1892–1946): 13

Aert van der Neer (1604–1677): 14

Eilert Adelsteen Normann (1848–1918): 13

Samuel Palmer (1805-81): 14

Joachim Patinir (c 1480-1524): 2

Camille Pissarro (1830-1903): 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17

Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665): 3, 12, 16, 17

Granville Redmond (1871–1935): 14

Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919): 11, 17

Martín Rico y Ortega (1833–1908): 13

Laurits Andersen Ring (1854–1933): 16

Théodore Rousseau (1812-67): 10

Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640): 4

Jacob van Ruisdael (1628/1629–1682): 4, 17

Théo van Rysselberghe (1862-1926): 15

Egon Schiele (1890–1918): 11

Valentin Serov (1865-1911): 9

Georges Seurat (1859-1891): 12

Enrique Simonet Lombardo (1866–1927): 16

Alfred Sisley (1839–1899): 8, 11, 15, 16

Tom Thomson (1877–1917): 8

Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851): 7, 12, 14, 16, 17

Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes (1750–1819): 5

Diego Velázquez (1599–1660): 5, 17

Adriaen van de Velde (1636–1672): 4

Claude-Joseph Vernet (1714–1789): 5, 14

James Ward (1769–1859): 13

Caspar Wolf (1735–1783): 10