Landscape Composition: 0 Artists and contents

Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918), Rhythmic Landscape on Lake Geneva (1908), oil on canvas, 67 x 91 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

This article lists the contents of those in this series on the composition of landscape paintings. After those is an index of artists whose paintings are included in articles.

A broad overview: 1 Introduction

From Giorgione’s Tempest (c 1504-8) to Pieter Brueghel the Elder (1526/30-69), early innovation in northern Europe: 2 Beginnings

Karel van Mander’s Foundation of the Noble Free Art of Painting (Den Grondt der edel vry Schilder-Const) (1604): 3 Poussin’s modes

Nicolas Poussin, Landscape with a Calm (c 1651), oil on canvas, 97 x 131 cm, J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles. Digital image courtesy of the Getty's Open Content Program.
From Pieter Brueghel the Elder to the skyscapes of the Dutch Golden Age: 4 Dutch Horizons

vanruisdaelhaarlembleaching
Jacob van Ruisdael (1628/1629–1682), View of Haarlem with Bleaching Fields (c 1665), oil on canvas, 62.2 x 55.2 cm, Kunsthaus Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. Wikimedia Commons.

From Paul Bril through Claude Lorrain to the oil sketches of Valenciennes: 5 Real landscapes

From Thomas Gainsborough to John Constable: 6 Constable not copying

JMW Turner: 7 Turner’s revolution

Corot and Impressionists: 8 Tearing the book up with trees

Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), Côte des Bœufs, Pontoise (1877), oil on canvas, 114.9 x 87.6 cm, The National Gallery, London. Wikimedia Commons.
Different views of Piazza San Marco, Venice: 9 One piazza, eight views

Optical projections, from panoramas to telescopes: 10 Through a lens

burnandbull
Eugène Burnand (1850–1921), Bull in the Alps (1884), oil, dimensions and location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Reducing detail during the nineteenth century: 11 Reduction

hodlerlakegenevamontblancredmorning
Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918), Lake Geneva with Mont Blanc in the (Red) Dawn Light (1918), oil on canvas, 74.5 x 150 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Direction of light, and shadows: 12 Directing light

Camille Pissarro, Hoar frost at Ennery (1873), oil on canvas, 65 x 93 cm, Musée d'Orsay, Paris. WikiArt.
Figures and staffage: 13 Little people

canalettoalnwick
Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal) (1697–1768), Alnwick Castle (c 1750), oil on canvas, 139 × 113 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

14 Nocturnes

Eugène Jansson: Riddarfjärden i Stockholm.NM1699
Eugène Jansson (1862–1915), Riddarfjärden, Stockholm (1898), oil on canvas, 150 x 135 cm, Nationalmuseum, Stockholm, Sweden. Wikimedia Commons.

15 Rhythm

Théo van Rysselberghe (1862-1926), Canal in Flanders (1894), oil on canvas, 152.4 x 203.2 cm, Private collection. WikiArt.
16 Reflections

monetautumnonseine1873
Claude Monet (1840-1926), Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil (1873), oil on canvas, 54.3 × 73.3 cm, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, GA. Wikimedia Commons.

17 A short history

Index of artists whose paintings are represented in the series. The numbers given refer to the article numbers above.

Albrecht Altdorfer (1480–1538): 2, 17
Jules Bastien-Lepage (1848–1884): 10
Gerrit Adriaensz Berckheyde (1638-1698): 12
Richard Parkes Bonington (1802-28): 9
Hans Andersen Brendekilde (1857–1942): 10
Paul Bril (c 1553/4–1626): 5
Pieter Brueghel the Elder (1526/30-69): 2, 4, 13
Eugène Burnand (1850–1921): 10
Gustave Caillebotte (1848–1894): 10
Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal) (1697–1768): 9, 13
Paul Cézanne (1839–1906): 8, 11, 12, 16
Frederic Edwin Church (1826-1900): 13
John Constable (1776–1837): 6, 12
Colin Campbell Cooper (1856–1937): 13
Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796–1875): 8
Aelbert Cuyp (1620–1691): 14
Johan Christian Dahl (1788–1857): 14
Albrecht Dürer (1471–1528): 2, 16, 17
Thomas Fearnley (1802–1842): 13
Thomas Gainsborough (1727–1788): 6
Jean-Léon Gérôme (1824–1904): 10
Giorgione (1477–1510): 2, 13, 17
Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890): 8, 14
Jan Josefsz. van Goyen (1596-1656): 4
John Atkinson Grimshaw (1836–1893): 14
Francesco Guardi (1712-1793): 9
Ferdinand Hodler (1853–1918): 11, 15, 16
Eugène Jansson (1862–1915): 14
Johan Barthold Jongkind (1819-1891): 14
Gustav Klimt (1862–1918): 10, 16
Claude Lorrain (1604/5–1682): 5, 12, 17
Giovanni Battista Lusieri (1755-1821): 10, 17
Michele Marieschi (1696–1743): 9
Willard Metcalf (1858–1925): 14
Claude Monet (1840-1926): 8, 11, 15, 16, 17
Paul Nash (1892–1946): 13
Aert van der Neer (1604–1677): 14
Eilert Adelsteen Normann (1848–1918): 13
Samuel Palmer (1805-81): 14
Joachim Patinir (c 1480-1524): 2
Camille Pissarro (1830-1903): 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17
Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665): 3, 12, 16, 17
Granville Redmond (1871–1935): 14
Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919): 11, 17
Martín Rico y Ortega (1833–1908): 13
Laurits Andersen Ring (1854–1933): 16
Théodore Rousseau (1812-67): 10
Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640): 4
Jacob van Ruisdael (1628/1629–1682): 4, 17
Théo van Rysselberghe (1862-1926): 15
Egon Schiele (1890–1918): 11
Valentin Serov (1865-1911): 9
Georges Seurat (1859-1891): 12
Enrique Simonet Lombardo (1866–1927): 16
Alfred Sisley (1839–1899): 8, 11, 15, 16
Tom Thomson (1877–1917): 8
Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851): 7, 12, 14, 16, 17
Pierre-Henri de Valenciennes (1750–1819): 5
Diego Velázquez (1599–1660): 5, 17
Adriaen van de Velde (1636–1672): 4
Claude-Joseph Vernet (1714–1789): 5, 14
James Ward (1769–1859): 13
Caspar Wolf (1735–1783): 10