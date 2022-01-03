Solutions to New Year Mac riddles 132

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s New Year Mac Riddles, episode 132. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The Orwellian year of my birth.

Click for a solution 1984 The Orwellian (in an unfortunate coincidence, ‘1984’ was the title of George Orwell’s dystopian novel published in 1949) year of my birth (the first Macintosh was released in January 1984).

2: The year I first became fat, being the aim.

Click for a solution 1994 The year I first became fat (in March 1994, Apple released the first Power Macs, which brought Fat Binaries to run in transition on both Motorola and PowerPC architectures), being the aim (Apple, IBM and Motorola formed the AIM alliance to design and make PowerPC processors).

3: When I gained my very own first language, thanks to Niklaus, Larry and his engineers.

Click for a solution 1986 When I gained my very own first language (Object Pascal), thanks to Niklaus (Wirth), Larry (Tesler) and his engineers. (The first language developed specifically for the Mac, in consultation with Niklaus Wirth, in a project led by the late Larry Tesler.)

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.