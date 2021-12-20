Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 130

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 130. Here are my solutions to them.

1: They come flooding back even better in photos now.

Click for a solution Memories They come flooding back (memories apparently do) even better (they’re now improved) in photos now (in the new version of Photos which shipped in macOS 12.1 last week).

2: Give it another heavy kick to start again.

Click for a solution reboot Give it another (repeat) heavy kick (boot) to start again (reboot).

3: A piece of firewood and two pairs for coffee are being exploited.

Click for a solution Log4j A piece of firewood (a log) and two pairs (= 4) for coffee (Java) are being exploited (the log4j vulnerability, or log4shell, is now being exploited widely).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.