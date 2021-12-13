Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 129

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 129. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Residence caring for needy controls and monitors lights, heating, etc.

Click for a solution Home Residence (home) caring for needy (a care home) controls and monitors lights, heating, etc (what the Home app does).

2: Journalist writing about vehicle collision has been replaced by a puzzle.

Click for a solution Crash Reporter Journalist writing about (reporter) vehicle collision (crash) has been replaced by a puzzle (Crash Reporter has now become Problem Reporter).

3: Five of us went into education from 2002, and left three years later. What was I?

Click for a solution eMac Five of us (there were five eMac models) went into education (the e stood for education) from 2002 (the release of the first eMac), and left three years later (the 2005 model, discontinued in October that year, was the last). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.