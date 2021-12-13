Apple has released Monterey 12.1 update, and security updates for Big Sur and Catalina

Apple has released the updates to macOS Monterey 12.1, and I believe to Big Sur 11.6.2, with the next Catalina Security Update. For M1 Macs, this is a substantial 3.2 GB download, and probably around 2.3 GB for Intel models.

Monterey 12.1 introduces SharePlay at last, Apple Music Voice Plan, the enhancements to Memories promised for Photos, Digital Legacy for iCloud, and more.

Among the bugs fixed are blank Desktop and Screen Saver options, unresponsive trackpads, charging from external displays, kernel panics in HDR video playback on YouTube.com, a notch issue on 2021 MacBook Pro models, and MagSafe charging stopping on 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 computers. There’s no mention of fixing any memory leaks, though.

Details of security updates should appear here shortly.

I will update this as the evening progresses and I get more news. I will also follow this up with a detailed account of all the version and build number changes, as usual.