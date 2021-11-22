Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 126

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 126. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Select Khoekhoe for example, using your mouse.

Click for a solution click Select (what your mouse click does) Khoekhoe (a Click Language, which uses clicks as a form of consonant) for example, using your mouse (click).

2: Orations come from legumes or a group of whales and all the actors.

Click for a solution Podcasts Orations (what many podcasts are) come from legumes (pods from the pea family) or a group of whales (a pod) and all the actors (the cast of a play).

3: Breaking up from a grenade which used to slow your Mac down.

Click for a solution fragmentation Breaking up (fragmentation) from a grenade (one type of grenade) which used to slow your Mac down (until you defragmented its hard disk).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.