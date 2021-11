Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Semiquaver, jotting, function Quebec.

2: Sweaty in a right angle to trigger a screen saver and more.

3: Corrosion from fungi grown by Graydon nearly died last year, but lives as an alternative to more Charlie.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.