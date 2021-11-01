Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 123

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 123. Here are my solutions to them.

1: What’s officially between the palm and the lap, and contains memos.

Click for a solution notebook What’s officially between the palm and the lap (Apple refers to its MacBook models as notebooks, which are supposedly smaller than laptops but larger than palmtops), and contains memos (a paper notebook usually contains memoranda).

2: Looks handwritten, a screenplay for the shell.

Click for a solution script Looks handwritten (in handwritten script), a screenplay (a script) for the shell (a shell or command script).

3: Aaron would have been proud if it had been 8, but Ellen had it killed 25 years ago.

Click for a solution Copland Aaron (Copland, the American composer) would have been proud if it had been 8 (it was originally intended to succeed System 7), but Ellen (Hancock, who was brought in to rescue its development) had it killed 25 years ago (its termination was announced in August 1996).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.