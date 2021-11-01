SilentKnight version 1.17 now available

I’m delighted to announce that SilentKnight version 1.17 is now available.

This update addresses four issues:

Firmware versions for Macs running unsupported versions of macOS, up to and including Mojave. While you’re still informed that your Mac’s firmware isn’t the current version, the messaging now respects the fact that Apple doesn’t provide any means to update without upgrading macOS.

Gatekeeper versions in recent Macs, which have never been updated to the current version, and have a very old version installed by default. This no longer makes it appear an error.

M1 Pro and M1 Max models should be even more compatible, although until I have checked this myself I can’t be certain, and may need to provide a further update when I’ve been able to test.

Documentation now makes it clearer that SilentKnight isn’t the preferred way to install macOS updates, and recommends using Software Update instead.

SilentKnight 1.17 is now available from here: silentknight117

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Enjoy!