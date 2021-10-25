Apple has released Monterey 12.0.1, Big Sur and Catalina security updates

As announced last week, Apple has just released the first full public release version of macOS Monterey, 12.0.1. This should be available as a full install for those running earlier versions of macOS, and as an update to those with MacBook Pro M1 Pro and M1 Max models currently running 12.0. Released with Monterey is Big Sur 11.6.1, which is a security update, and hopefully around now Catalina Security Update 2021-007.

I’ll post further details here as they emerge.

Because this is a busy day on Apple’s update servers, not all updates may be accessible around the whole world: patience may be required for the right update to appear for you.