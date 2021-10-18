Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 121

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 121. Here are my solutions to them.

1: New business could slip painfully in your back, but only sets your boot volume.

Click for a solution Startup Disk New business (a startup) could slip painfully in your back (a slipped disk), but only sets your boot volume (Startup Disk pane).

2: After lights and camera, assemble these into a shortcut or workflow.

Click for a solution Action After lights and camera (… action), assemble these into a shortcut or workflow (Actions are built into Shortcuts or Automator programs).

3: Tool to take it to pieces or read executable code.

Click for a solution disassembler Tool to take it to pieces (to disassemble it) or read executable code (what it does).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.