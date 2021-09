Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: 42, 3.14159, 0x2A, but not x.

2: A pre-arranged meeting place, later becoming a good day without configuration.

3: A fireplace to make the image sharp, and soon remove distractions.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.