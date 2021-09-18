Saturday Mac riddles 117

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: In a bottle, advertisement, or from a prophet, at least they’re encrypted.

2: The largest also burned bright the longest, and saw the greatest change in hardware (until last year).

3: You can’t enjoy a playlist with friends, or that favourite TV programme just yet, but it’s coming.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.