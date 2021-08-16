Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 112

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 112. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Choose the lot with the initial letter.

Click for a solution Select All Choose (select) the lot (all) with the initial letter (shortcut Command-A, the initial letter of the Roman alphabet).

2: No hat and almost a year late, this finally sold for a fifth of its starting price.

Click for a solution Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh No hat (a TAM, as it’s generally known, is a hat) and almost a year late (intended to mark Apple’s 20th anniversary, it didn’t ship for almost a year after that), this finally sold for a fifth of its starting price (a limited edition, it went on sale in June 1997 for almost $10,000, but by March 1998 when it was discontinued was available for as little as $1,999).

3: No dead keys in coming realtime recognition.

Click for a solution Live Text No dead keys (but live text) in coming (in macOS Monterey) realtime recognition (it’s realtime optical character recognition in images).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.