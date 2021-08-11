Apple has just released Big Sur 11.5.2 update

Apple has just released the update to bring Big Sur to version 11.5.2. Once again, this is a substantial update, weighing in at around 2.5 GB for Intel Macs, and I suspect well over 3 GB for M1 models.

It hasn’t produced any release notes (yet), other than to state that this “includes bug fixes”. There are no references to any security fixes, nor to any security release notes. This doesn’t appear to be linked to any Security Updates to Mojave or Catalina.

As soon as I have any further information, I will update this article with it.