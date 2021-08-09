Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 111

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 111. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Twenty-three years ago, it came all-in-one, matching in Bondi Blue.

Click for a solution iMac Twenty-three years ago (the first iMacs shipped in August 1998), it came all-in-one (it did), matching in Bondi Blue (with a colour-matching keyboard and mouse, in ‘Bondi Blue’).

2: Under the apple, it needs a bit more than Quebec to secure your display.

Click for a solution Lock Screen Under the apple (the command is in the Apple menu), it needs a bit more than Quebec (its shortcut is Control-Command-Q) to secure your display (it locks your screen, requiring the password).

3: Put your foot on the gas, this will speed up your numbers and more, provided you know the calls.

Click for a solution Accelerate Put your foot on the gas (accelerate), this will speed up your numbers and more (these are functions and libraries to do just that), provided you know the calls (although huge, it’s barely documented).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.