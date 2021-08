Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Twenty-three years ago, it came all-in-one, matching in Bondi Blue.

2: Under the apple, it needs a bit more than Quebec to secure your display.

3: Put your foot on the gas, this will speed up your numbers and more, provided you know the calls.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.