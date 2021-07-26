hoakley General, Macs, Technology

Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 109

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 109. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Nearby, this conclusion doesn’t necessarily end altogether.

Close

Nearby (close), this conclusion (close) doesn’t necessarily end altogether (it closes the window, but doesn’t necessarily quit the app).

2: One to tuck over your arm in case of a downpour, maybe, but nearly twice the weight of the latest desktop.

Macintosh Portable

One to tuck over your arm in case of a downpour (a portable macintosh), maybe, but nearly twice the weight of the latest desktop (the Macintosh Portable weighs 7.2 kg, and the M1 iMac only 4.46 kg).

3: Make impervious what’s at the top of the tree that must remain unbroken.

The Seal

Make impervious (to seal a surface) what’s at the top of the tree (the Seal is the hash at the top of the Merkle tree sealing Big Sur’s System) that must remain unbroken (if it is broken, you’ll be booted into Recovery to reinstall macOS).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.