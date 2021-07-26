Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 109

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 109. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Nearby, this conclusion doesn’t necessarily end altogether.

Click for a solution Close Nearby (close), this conclusion (close) doesn’t necessarily end altogether (it closes the window, but doesn’t necessarily quit the app).

2: One to tuck over your arm in case of a downpour, maybe, but nearly twice the weight of the latest desktop.

Click for a solution Macintosh Portable One to tuck over your arm in case of a downpour (a portable macintosh), maybe, but nearly twice the weight of the latest desktop (the Macintosh Portable weighs 7.2 kg, and the M1 iMac only 4.46 kg).

3: Make impervious what’s at the top of the tree that must remain unbroken.

Click for a solution The Seal Make impervious (to seal a surface) what’s at the top of the tree (the Seal is the hash at the top of the Merkle tree sealing Big Sur’s System) that must remain unbroken (if it is broken, you’ll be booted into Recovery to reinstall macOS).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.