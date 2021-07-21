Apple has now released Big Sur 11.5 update, and SUs for 10.14 and 10.15

Apple has just released the 11.5 update to macOS Big Sur. It’s of modest size, weighing in at around 3.8 GB for M1 Macs, and probably up to 3.4 GB for Intel models. After last night’s fiasco, I have confirmed with others that this is available to be public, although it appears identical and has the same build number as that available to some users last night.

Apple has improved Podcasts Library with a tab to show all shows or only those followed, and has fixed a bug in which Music didn’t update play count and last played date properly, and enabled Smart cards to work fully when logging in to M1 Macs. Full security release notes are available here.

Last night, Apple released Safari 14.1.2 for Mojave and Catalina, which addresses the security issues listed here. Tonight, Apple has released Catalina Security Update 2021-004, with fixes detailed here, and Mojave Security Update 2021-005, with fixes detailed here.

A detailed account of most of the significant changes in 11.5 is in this article.

Many models have firmware updates: those known so far are:

T2 Macs go to 1554.140.20.0.0 (iBridge: 18.16.14759.0.1,0)

M1 Macs go to 6723.140.2.

These have now been updated in the database for SilentKnight, and in the firmware listings article here. I won’t be able to update those for non-T2 Intel Macs until we’ve obtained a standalone installer for the Catalina Security Update, but once I have that I’ll complete updating the remainder.

I will update this with further details as they emerge.

Last updated 2030 UTC 21 July 2021.