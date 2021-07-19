Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 108

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 108. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Etching, impression or papa for short. What am I?

Click for a solution Print Etching (a print), impression (a print) or papa for short (Command-P is its shortcut). What am I?

2: An intangible shop selling only intangibles, excluding itself.

Click for a solution App Store An intangible shop (the store itself) selling only intangibles (apps), excluding itself (the App Store app isn’t among it products, though).

3: Here are plenty of keys but no lock, and they aren’t even in alphabetical order.

Click for a solution dictionary Here are plenty of keys (a Plist/macOS dictionary contains key-value pairs) but no lock (not a keyboard, which has a Caps Lock), and they aren’t even in alphabetical order (the contents of a dictionary are normally unsorted).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.